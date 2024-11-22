Plans in place to repair Second Creek Road Bridge in Kanawha County

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) engineers have completed the design of temporary repairs to the Second Creek Road Bridge in Kanawha County. Materials are currently being gathered and fabrication of steel support members will begin on Monday, November 25, 2024. Following fabrication, WVDOH District 1 construction crews will mobilize to begin installation.



Stephen Johnson, P.E., director of the WVDOH Operations Division, said, “WVDOH bridge crews will install steel supports from the ground up, adjacent to the existing pier, to provide temporary support and allow the bridge to reopen to traffic. The current plan is to get it open for the citizens.”



The 260-foot bridge, which carries Second Creek Road over Interstate 77, was closed on Friday, November 15, 2024, after a routine safety inspection revealed cracks in concrete beams. WVDOH bridge engineers worked over the weekend and came up with three possible designs for temporary repairs.



Meanwhile, maintenance crews for WVDOH District 1 continue to make improvements on the existing detour route, clearing ditches, patching potholes, and shoring up gravel portions of the road.​

