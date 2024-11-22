Stay in Harmony with Nature at OMM INN

OMM INN

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has recertified OMM INN in Turkey for the third year. Overlooking a main courtyard, a traditonal feature of historic Odunpazarı houses, OMM INN consists of 12 hotel rooms that that embrace visitors with their quiet warmth. OMM INN offers guests a sustainable stay that chooses conservation over consumption, without compromising the quality of services.OMM INN’s sustainability management plan includes sustainability training for employees, policies to support local producers, waste separation practices, water and electricity conservation and the use of paper products made in sustainable forests instead of plastic cups, straws and packaging. OMM INN has received Single-Use Plastic Free (SUP-Free) certification with the elimination of all single-use plastic from all operational processes.The hotel uses 100% energy efficient LED lighting that has resulted in savings of 5786.64 kWh of energy annually, equivalent to 3 tons of CO2 emissions. Different kinds of waste including plastic, glass, metal and organic are sorted into specific categories for reuse or recycling with segregated bins located in rooms, common areas and kitchens. The hotel also prefers working with suppliers that use environmentally friendly packaging or deliver goods in containers that can be reused.OMM INN was the first boutique hotel in Turkey to receive Green Globe certification. The hotel’s Stay in Harmony sustainability program is a testament to OMM INN's commitment to a harmonious coexistence with nature and its ecosystems. The aim of the program is to meet the needs of the present while contributing to a better greener future. At OMM INN nature is prioritized and guests and staff alike are encouraged to participate in initiatives and actions that protect the planet.The Stay in Harmony initiative endeavors to reduce the property’s carbon footprint by using resources responsibly and creating as little waste as possible. OMM INN’s goal is to offer a service that cares about nature and encourages guests to adopt eco-friendly changes in their lives. As part of the hotel’s Green Purchasing policy, 81% of suppliers are eco-certified companies and 76% of suppliers are local businesses.The OMM INN Café and OMM Bakkal are the two dining establishments within the hotel that promote an eco-conscious lifestyle. All dishes on menus are vegan and seasonal organic food options are offered as much as possible. The OMM INN Cafe menu reflects the hotel’s belief in the healing power of food and plants. After much brainstorming and experimenting, chefs carefully crafted recipes that are free of animal products for appetizers, dishes, salads, and desserts. Furthermore, fair trade certified coffee beans are served in Omm Inn Cafe.OMM INN also encourages change through OMM Bakkal’s healthy and vegan alternatives. Staff tested available products on the local market and brought together their favorites at the deli where a selection of cruelty-free, animal-friendly and sustainable products are accessible to all. Plant-based cheeses, milk and meat alternatives as well as gluten-free and organic products are available as is a bespoke book selection covering sustainable eating trends and cruelty-free cosmetics.ContactMüge ÖrscüQuality and Food Hygiene ManagerTASIGO HOTELS ESKİŞEHİR BADEMLİK TERMALDede Mahallesi Haktanır Sokak No:4 OdunpazarıEskişehTurkeyE.mail: morscu@tasigo.comTel: +90 222 211 03 00Fax: +90 222 211 03 03info@tasigo.com

