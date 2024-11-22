Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet: Caring for Children and the Environment

Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet Team

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet in Thailand its inaugural certification. Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet is a premier family-friendly destination that nestles on the picturesque Tien Thanh Beach in Phan Thiet City, Vietnam.The resort’s core values and mission is embodied in its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. Various sustainable practices are in place with a focus on energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, CSR activities and raising awareness among both internal and external stakeholders.Saving Energy and WaterTo conserve resources, energy, water, and waste are monitored daily. One energy saving initiative - air conditioning systems automatically turn off in rooms when guests open the balcony door. This lowers electricity consumption and leads to better airflow, making it easier for air conditioning units to cool rooms.Environmental impacts are reduced with the utilization of an innovative wastewater management system that treats wastewater and reuses it to irrigate organic gardens and trees. This conserves water and lowers the demand on local water resources while maintaining the health and vitality of lush landscapes. A towel reuse program is also followed where guests can opt to reuse towels thereby decreasing the quantity of towels washed and minimizing water usage in the laundry.Eliminating Single-use PlasticsMövenpick Resort Phan Thiet has implemented a stringent Say No to Single-Use Plastic policy, eliminating single-use plastics across its operations. Restaurants offer paper straws, paper takeaway cups and boxes, and paper tissues have been replaced with cloth napkins. Complimentary water is available in glass bottles and aluminum drink cans recycled. Food produce also is delivered and stored in reusable plastic baskets to reduce large quantities of single-use plastic bags. Furthermore, in efforts to raise environmental awareness, employees are encouraged to avoid single-use plastics at work and home. These initiatives have significantly reduced the property’s environmental footprint and set a new standard for eco-friendly hospitality in the region.Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet adheres to reduce, recycle and reuse practices across the entire property. Extensive recycling programs encourage staff to reuse materials where possible. Waste segregation programs have been implemented with the introduction of different coloured bins for individual waste categories - food waste (green), dry garbage (yellow), glass (blue), battery bin (brown) and aluminum items (orange). This system has greatly improved the recycling process and reduced waste. One specific hazardous waste category also prevents harmful waste going to the landfill and leaching into ground water. The waste segregation practices raise awareness among team members to treat each type of waste accordingly and responsibly.Organic Vegetable Garden and CompostingAn onsite thriving organic vegetable garden has been established at the property that provides fresh produce for kitchens as well as cooking class activities. This initiative reduces the resort’s carbon footprint by minimizing the need for transported goods.Kitchen staff actively measure and monitor daily food waste from each restaurant and bar to identify areas for improvement. By closely tracking food usage and waste, overall waste volume is reduced ensuring resort operations are as efficient and sustainable as possible. Kitchen scraps and garden waste are used to create nutrient-rich compost for the vegetable garden and other gardens.For the ChildrenMövenpick Resort Phan Thiet collaborates and works with various community groups, NGOs and businesses in their sustainability initiatives. These efforts exemplify the resort’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Children, in particular, are given great attention and care fostering a better future for all. Heart-warming initiatives were carried out on behalf of orphans at Hue Duc Pagoda in Ham Tan, Binh Thuan at the end of 2023 and the beginning 2024. At Christmas time 2023, the children were invited to write down their dreams and hang them on the Christmas Tree in the resort’s lobby area. Later, they were ecstatic when treated to Christmas dinner at the Black Pearl restaurant. The goodwill continued in 2024. In Vietnam during Lunar New Year celebrations, all parents want to give their kids new clothes to herald in the new year. Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet generously shared that tradition and donated brand new clothing to the orphans in February this year.On International Children's Day held in June this year, children of employees and students from Tien Thanh Commune were welcomed for a day of fun activities and environmental education at Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet. Sustainability and the importance of protecting the planet were in the spotlight - a memorable, fun experience for everyone.Kilo of KindnessOver the past two years, 778 kg of clothes and food have been donated to orphans through Mövenpick’s Kilo of Kindness campaign. In 2023, in line with Movenpick’s annual Kilo of Kindness campaign, guests, colleagues, and locals were asked to donate a minimum of one kilo of food, clothing, and supplies for orphans at Hue Duc Pagoda. The initiative resulted in a remarkable donation of over 590 kilograms of love and kindness. Furthermore, as part of the Kilo of Kindness program, resort staff visited orphans at Hue Duc Pagoda on International Children's Day. The resort provided food and essential supplies with the aim to support their well-being and improve living conditions.Blue Dragon Children’s FoundationThe resort regularly participates in Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation activities to help children in the community. A flea market was held at the resort and raised funds totalling over 13,500,000 VND for disadvantaged children. Furthermore, 70 staff members took part in a marathon, part of the Blue Dragon Walk event, run by the Foundation.Green Team EventsThe resort’s Green Team have been actively guiding little minds and hearts through organizing various sustainability activities. In the Little Chef Master Cooking Class children learn cooking skills from professional chefs and take a tour of the organic vegetable and herb gardens located within the property’s grounds. During the tour, children have the opportunity to see firsthand how various herbs are grown, enhancing their understanding of sustainable farming practices. The Let's Plant Trees, Sow Love program is likewise aimed at teaching children the importance of environmental stewardship. In this initiative, children learn how to plant and nurture trees, gaining insights into the many benefits these plants provide to both the environment and human well-being.Marine Environmental ProtectionOne of Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet’s environmental conservation programs is the Protect Our Ocean – Protect Our Future initiative, run in collaboration with the Zaru Company. This program emphasizes the importance of ocean preservation and engages both resort guests and local youth in beach cleaning activities near the resort. This initiative not only helps preserve the natural beauty of the coastline but also educates participants about sustainable travelpractices and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.ContactHong Trang Van (Ms.)Acting Marketing and Communication ManagerMövenpick Resort Phan ThietSales & Marketing Office: 3rd floor, Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel17 Le Duan, District 1, HCM City.Hon Gio - Thuan Quy Street,Tien Hoa Hamlet, Tien Thanh Commune,Phan Thiet CityBinh Thuan ProvinceVietnamEmail: hongtrang.van@movenpick.comPhone +84 252 247 9999Fax +84 252 224 7777

