OneTwoThree Company Won the GFA Remarkable Innovation Award with Innovative in Caring for Children and the Elderly

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, OneTwoThree (China) Company has won the Global Fred Remarkable Innovation Award due to its outstanding contributions in the field of intelligent urban location services. This honor not only demonstrates its strong technological strength but also highlights its unremitting efforts in showing deep concern for children and the elderly.

OneTwoThree Company is affiliated with NavInfo Group (stock code: 002405). As a national high-tech enterprise, it has always been committed to integrating advanced technology with humanistic care. It has launched numerous products and services in multiple industries, achieving remarkable results especially in child safety and intelligent elderly care.

In the area of child safety, its full-stack positioning technology is unique. Through intelligent hardware such as children's tracking bracelets and smart tags, it integrates multiple positioning methods including BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, cellular networks, sensors, AGPS, offline positioning, and cloud computing. This enables parents to accurately know the location of their children with an error reduced to the centimeter level. For example, whether children are playing at school, in the park or on their way to and from school, parents can be well-informed. The application of video-assisted positioning and short-range communication technologies like Bluetooth and NFC further strengthens the security guarantee. In crowded places like shopping malls, even if children get lost for a short time, their locations can be quickly determined with the help of videos and Bluetooth beacons. This brings parents a tangible sense of security.

In terms of intelligent elderly care, the company's intelligent positioning modules play a significant role. These modules can be installed in the wearable devices or personal belongings of the elderly, making it convenient for caregivers and family members to know the whereabouts and health status of the elderly at any time. Whether indoors or outdoors, the positioning is accurate. In case of emergencies such as falls or sudden illnesses of the elderly, the device will immediately send location information alerts to the nearest medical institutions or caregivers, buying precious time for timely rescue and is expected to greatly improve the current situation of elderly care. The jury of the Global Fred Award has highly praised OneTwoThree Company, affirming that its technology is advanced, practical and easy to use, and truly focuses on the well-being of children and the elderly. The jury believes that these innovative achievements have the value of global promotion and set an example for using technology to solve social problems.

The “intelligent hardware + SaaS system services” framework of OneTwoThree Company has achieved remarkable results. Taking an intelligent elderly care community as an example, the SaaS system can analyze the daily activity patterns of the elderly. Once there are abnormal activities, such as a sudden decrease in activity or a change in the route, it will promptly notify the caregivers. This proactive care not only improves the quality of life of the elderly but also optimizes the allocation of care resources.

The company's full-stack R&D capabilities have given birth to a rich variety of intelligent hardware products. From the very beginning of the design, the special needs of children and the elderly have been fully considered. After undergoing strict testing and optimization, these products are reliable in performance and convenient to use.

After winning this award, OneTwoThree Company will take this opportunity to expand its global business so that more people can benefit from its innovative achievements. Its persistent pursuit of innovation and its sense of social responsibility will surely continue to play a leading role in the field of caring for children and the elderly and provide examples and experiences for the whole world to learn from.

