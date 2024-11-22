GLOBAL KOREAN SUPERSTAR G-DRAGON SHARES NEW SINGLE “HOME SWEET HOME”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Galaxy Corporation

REUNITES WITH BIGBANG GROUP MEMBERS TAEYANG AND DAESUNG, PERFORMING AT THE MAMA AWARDS ON NOVEMBER 23 IN JAPAN

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global trailblazing icon of K-pop, G-Dragon, last month made his triumphant return to music with “POWER” out via Galaxy Corporation / EMPIRE. His first solo record in seven years was met with acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, E! Online, NME, Vogue, L’Officiel, Cosmopolitan, and many more, plus the covers of more than a dozen Global New Music Friday playlists. The music video was #4 trending on YouTube within hours of release.Today, G-Dragon returns with his latest single “ HOME SWEET HOME ” alongside fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung. As pioneers of the K-pop movement, BIGBANG’s unmatched influence on the global rise of the genre and its modern foundation is underscored by their early success in accumulating billions of streams and chart-topping records. The mid tempo song explores pop-rock soundscapes, delivering a poignant message of reconnection and continuity. The record gives fans a sense of nostalgia as they sing of picking up where they left off with lyrics like “I said I would be back / I’d never let you go”. Listen to “HOME SWEET HOME” HERE. G-Dragon, known for his artistic innovation and cultural impact, will also perform at the MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on November 23, marking his first performance at the prestigious event in nine years.G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji-Yong, hails from Seoul, South Korea and has been a prominent figure in the global music and K-Pop since the age of 13. His solo musical success includes his first two albums Heartbreaker and COUP D’ETAT reaching the top of Korea’s Gaon chart. His debut EP, One of a Kind, topped the Billboard World Album Chart and 2017’s self-titled EP KWON JI YONG also topped the Billboard World Albums chart and Japan's Oricon digital chart – making him the first Korean artist to do so.G-Dragon has over 2 billion career streams and musically worked with the likes of Diplo, Baauer, Missy Elliott, Boys Noize, Sky Ferreira, and Skrillex. He’s won World's Best Album at the 2014 World Music Awards and has been on magazine covers and pages of Elle Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Korea, Vogue Korea, Hypebeast, and more. G-Dragon has since forayed into fashion with his own coveted streetwear apparel brand called PEACEMINUSONE, shot for campaigns with Chanel, Nike, and BMW, and named to the Business of Fashion 500 list. G-Dragon also expanded into art, having been named to ArtNet’s Top 200 Art Collectors list in 2019 and he was a part of Frieze Seoul’s Now & Next artist series last year. This year, he is creating a perfume in collaboration with French perfumer Frédéric Malle, and launched JUSPEACE which is a charity foundation to combat drug abuse in South Korea.MEDIA CONTACTSEMPIRE/ Bria Fisher bria.fisher@empi.re

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.