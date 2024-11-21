Gov. Pritzker and University of Illinois Announce CHIPS Semiconductor Manufacturing Effort

ILLINOIS, November 21 - University of Illinois will play a leading role in multi-state SMART USA Institute





CHICAGO — Today Governor JB Pritzker announced that The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has joined a pioneering SMART USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA) Institute, a public-private endeavor focused on the development, validation, and use of virtual spaces for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and test processes. This opportunity was secured through a collaborative approach bolstered by $50 million in matching grant funds from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to support efforts at the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park (IQMP).





"Illinois' cutting-edge research universities, synergized public-private partnerships, and dedication to the technologies of the future make the University of Illinois a natural choice to join a project like this, and I'm glad the Biden-Harris administration has selected our state's flagship to be a part of this institute," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Semiconductors, microelectronics, and quantum are all a huge part of the economy of the future and this project will yield more research-driven results that move us closer to long-term manufacturing goals."





As part of the multi-state SMART USA project, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will oversee the midwestern Digital Innovation Semiconductor Center (DISC), with Illinois Grainger Engineering executive director for microelectronics Nick Colaneri serving as director. The center will focus on workforce development and engaging the region's participants in this industry, especially the vibrant small business community. Consistent with federal CHIPs funding opportunity processes, as projects are developed partner organizations within SMART USA will submit applications for funding opportunities, for which $285 million in federal funds will be available.





DCEO has committed $50 million in matching funds which is a portion of the $200 million designated for federal fund matching for the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park (IQMP), which is a testament to the continued importance placed by Governor Pritzker on developing a high-tech research, development, and manufacturing economy in the state. The 20+ member public-private coalition Innovate Illinois were critical partners in the effort to secure federal funding and grow the state's tech ecosystem.





"The energy and expertise of Illinois Grainger Engineering faculty, researchers, and students, and their experience working alongside industry partners are indispensable to American technological leadership. We're gratified to be joining the work of the CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute alongside our colleagues in academia and private enterprise," said Rashid Bashir, Dean of the Grainger College of Engineering.





"We are thrilled that the SMART USA Institute has been awarded to the SRC team. And we are equally excited that Illinois has been designated by the SMART Institute as the lead for the Midwest DISC," said Harley Johnson, IQMP director and CEO. "Thanks to pioneering investments by the State of Illinois to stand up the IQMP, we are in a leadership position in the SMART USA Institute, and we look forward to bringing microelectronics manufacturing innovation to the IQMP in our mission to create a national quantum computing facility in Chicago."





‘Team Illinois has the capabilities to lead the next age of advanced computing and is eager to deliver this critical program on behalf of industry, research institutions and workers', said Jenny Scanlon, Innovate Illinois Vice Chair and UL Solutions CEO.





The SMART USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA) Institute was established through funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The institute will join with seventeen other institutes nationwide designed to increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness after decades of offshoring and promote a robust R&D infrastructure. The R&D industry-funded Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) will operate the institute, coordinating with partners from KB Science, AMD, IBM, Intel, Micron, Texas Instruments, Illinois, Purdue University, Georgia Tech and SUNY Binghamton.





SMART USA will help unite the semiconductor industry to unlock the enormous potential of digital twin technology for breakthrough discoveries. Digital twins are virtual models that mimic the structure, context, and behavior of a physical counterpart. Digital twin-based research can leverage emerging technology like artificial intelligence to help accelerate the design of new U.S. chip development and manufacturing concepts and significantly reduce costs by improving capacity planning, production optimization, facility upgrades, and real-time process adjustments.