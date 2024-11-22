AHA urges Congress to address addiction treatment barriers 

The AHA Nov. 20 asked Congress to consider a series of actions to eliminate barriers to addiction treatment. In comments to Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the AHA urged Congress to bolster reimbursements for behavioral health providers, repeal the institution for mental diseases exclusion, remove the 190-day lifetime limit of inpatient care in a psychiatric hospital, repeal the in-person telehealth requirement for behavioral health and strengthen the health care workforce, among other recommendations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.