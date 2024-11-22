Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,300 in the last 365 days.

AHA urges Congress to address addiction treatment barriers 

The AHA Nov. 20 asked Congress to consider a series of actions to eliminate barriers to addiction treatment. In comments to Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the AHA urged Congress to bolster reimbursements for behavioral health providers, repeal the institution for mental diseases exclusion, remove the 190-day lifetime limit of inpatient care in a psychiatric hospital, repeal the in-person telehealth requirement for behavioral health and strengthen the health care workforce, among other recommendations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA urges Congress to address addiction treatment barriers 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more