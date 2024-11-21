MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 11, 2024, to Monday, November 18, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 11, 2024, through Monday, November 18, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 11, 2024

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-175-552

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

A Springfield Armory .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Damon Edward Forbes, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-175-658

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-175-685

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Bernard Matthews, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-175-859

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Hayes Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Davion Washington, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-175-996

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-176-034

A .300 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle and a SAR K2-45C .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-176-081

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Demondre Daquan Price, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed in a Drug Free Zone, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-176-082

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

A Canik 55 TP-SFT 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Christopher Alan Ross, of Ft. Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-176-751

Thursday, November 14, 2024

An Eagle 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Elkington Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Theophile Manga Awouna, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-176-958

A Canik TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-177-009

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michale Etinoff, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-055

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Samuel Pearson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of a Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 24-177-267

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield .380 caliber handgun and Stoeger Cougar handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Nakia Prather, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-177-384

Friday, November 15, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kelvin Hewitt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-434

A Canik Mete MCS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Joseph Knight, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Resisting Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-654

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Louis Alphonso Smith, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-891

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kobe Kaelan Quick, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-943

Saturday, November 16, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the I-295 Southbound after Laboratory Road, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Andre Lamont Dunkley, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-177-991

A Glock .380 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Dynell Orlando Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, Counterfeit Vehicle Documents, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-178-281

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Atlantic, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Khalil Samaad Scott, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-178-381

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Firth Sterling & Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Devonte Dean, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Permit Suspended, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-178-459

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Steven Benson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-178-482

The following person was arrested: of Northeast, D.C., for CCN: 24-178-482 A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Alexius Chukwuemeka Nwanwa, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-178-493

Sunday, November 17, 2024

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Reese Eugene Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-178-533

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Reed Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Shontevia Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 24-178-908

A Bersa Thunder 380 Combat .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-178-968

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 Plus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Antione Rickal Moore, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-179-048

Monday, November 18, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M20 9mm caliber handgun and a Tapco 10/22 rifle were recovered in the 1200 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Aniya McNeil, of no fixed address, and 44-year-old Charles Elang, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-179-258

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and Glock 23 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old DeMarco Greene, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-179-487

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-179-502

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Davion Dontrel Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-179-597

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###