Berlin Barracks // DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2024 @ 20:24 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 64, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kaitlyn Smith

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2024 at approximately 20:24 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a residence along VT Route 64 in Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks observed a female unconscious behind the wheel of a truck. Troopers identified the female as Kaitlyn Smith from Orange, VT. Investigation revealed that Smith’s drivers license had been criminally suspended. Smith was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing for suspicion of DUI Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2025 @ 0830 Hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.