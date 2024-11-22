Berlin Barracks // DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2024 @ 20:24 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 64, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Kaitlyn Smith
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/20/2024 at approximately 20:24 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a residence along VT Route 64 in Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks observed a female unconscious behind the wheel of a truck. Troopers identified the female as Kaitlyn Smith from Orange, VT. Investigation revealed that Smith’s drivers license had been criminally suspended. Smith was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing for suspicion of DUI Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2025 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
