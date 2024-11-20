AZDPS Welcomes 27 New Arizona State Troopers
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce the graduation of 27 new Arizona State Troopers from the State Trooper Academy on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Class 36 comprised 18 cadets and nine lateral officers who transferred from other law enforcement agencies.
Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS, addressed the class and administered their oath of office during the graduation ceremony in Mesa.
The troopers are assigned to duty stations throughout Arizona, including:
- Benson
- Bullhead City
- Casa Grande
- Flagstaff
- Holbrook
- Kingman
- Oracle
- Phoenix (Capitol and Metro Central, South, East & West)
- Prescott
- Sierra Vista
- Tucson
- Willcox
Each of the new troopers will now begin their 12-week field training program, during which time they will each be paired with senior troopers as they begin their highway patrol duties.
Congratulations to Class 36!
