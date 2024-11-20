AZDPS Welcomes 27 New Arizona State Troopers

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce the graduation of 27 new Arizona State Troopers from the State Trooper Academy on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Class 36 comprised 18 cadets and nine lateral officers who transferred from other law enforcement agencies.

Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS, addressed the class and administered their oath of office during the graduation ceremony in Mesa.

The troopers are assigned to duty stations throughout Arizona, including:

Benson

Bullhead City

Casa Grande

Flagstaff

Holbrook

Kingman

Oracle

Phoenix (Capitol and Metro Central, South, East & West)

Prescott

Sierra Vista

Tucson

Willcox

Each of the new troopers will now begin their 12-week field training program, during which time they will each be paired with senior troopers as they begin their highway patrol duties.

Congratulations to Class 36!