Be savvy with Black Friday deals

Release date: 22/11/24

The Black Friday sales are the perfect opportunity to bag a Christmas bargain but it is important to be wary of scams and sneaky tactics designed to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash.

With big online shopping events often comes more convincing scams, with dodgy sellers often using social media to target unsuspecting shoppers and direct them to fake websites.

These can look like a legitimate retailer’s website and we advise checking the URL or searching for the retailer direct in your browser.

Shopping with local brands you know and trust, while keeping an eye out for unusually low prices, uncommon payment options such as a wire transfer and mock websites, is the best way to avoid being scammed.

More than $3.4 million was stolen from Australians in online shopping scams between January and September 2024, according to the ACCC. This includes over $176,000 reported by South Australians with 738 scams reported.

Of these, fake websites or social media profiles were the most common trap people fell into.

At the same time, legitimate retailers are primed to try and make you spend more online with some clever tactics known as ‘dark patterns’. While these aren’t usually illegal, consumers should still be wary and know their rights.

These include:

Hidden costs

Ever added something to your online cart, only to find extra charges sneakily added at checkout? These hidden costs – like "priority processing" for $12.99 or "freight warranty" for $25 – can really add up. And those charges you didn't realise were in a foreign currency? Bye bye budget! Always double-check it's in AUD before you hit 'buy now'.

Scarcity cues

Who hasn't been hit with a bit of FOMO while shopping online? "Only 2 left!" or "Offer ends in 10 minutes!" – sound familiar? These scarcity cue pop-ups create urgency to make you buy fast without comparing prices or thinking twice. Before you know it, you've panicked and bought a pair of shoes you weren't even sure you liked.

Forced continuity

"Free trial for 30 days? Sounds great!" Until you forget to cancel and end up paying monthly. Forced continuity happens when it's easy to sign up but difficult to cancel. Ever had a free trial turn into a mystery charge? You're not alone.

Data grabs

Ever signed up for a newsletter and been asked for your full name, birth date, and postcode? That's a data grab. They're collecting more than needed. Always think twice before sharing anything that's not strictly necessary.

Activity notifications

"Someone in Magill just bought this!" or "20 people are looking at this room right now!"— these are notifications to create urgency. They're often paired with scarcity cues to make you feel like you're about to miss out. But those "live" updates? They're often fake.

Redirection or nagging

Ever try to leave a website and get bombarded with pop-ups like "Wait, don't go!" or "Here's 20 per cent off if you stay!"? That's redirection – aka nagging – designed to keep you on the page in the hope you'll eventually buy something. Follow-up emails offering bigger discounts are also common.

The best way to avoid falling for these tactics is to not rush into any purchases – there will always be another sale – and shop around.

Shoppers should also read the fine print and understand the store’s refund policy, particularly when it comes to sale items. Under Australian Consumer Law, consumers are entitled to a refund, repair, or replacement if a product or service doesn’t meet the description so make sure you keep a receipt.

However, businesses are not legally required to provide refunds if you change your mind.

For more information about shopping safely and your rights as a consumer visit:

https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/online-sales

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

With cost-of-living pressures being felt by many South Australian families, Black Friday is a good opportunity to save money ahead of Christmas.

However, people need to be mindful of online shopping scams, which are often targeted around major holidays.

Be wary of anything that looks suspicious including unusually low prices and search for retailers’ websites via your browser to ensure they are legitimate.

People should also be mindful of tricks designed to get them to spend more than they intended.

Don’t feel pressured into making a quick purchase and shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.