Northern Adelaide intersection fix to support new housing

Release date: 22/11/24

A notorious intersection in Adelaide’s northern suburbs will be fixed, thanks to a partnership between the Australian and South Australian governments.

A new roundabout will be created at the intersection of Curtis Road and Heaslip Road at Angle Vale, with associated road upgrades to also improve safety and ease congestion.

The Angle Vale upgrade will support the rapidly expanding nearby residential developments, improving access and road safety.

The $30 million project will be jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments.

The Australian Government’s $15 million contribution is funded through its $1 billion Priority Works Stream of the Housing Support Program (HSP).

The Government has committed $1.5 billion to the HSP which is one of a range of measures introduced by the Australian Government to help achieve the ambitious national target of building 1.2 million new, well-located homes over the next five years.

The HSP supports speeding up housing supply by funding projects that deliver enabling infrastructure and provide amenities to support new housing development.

It is part of the $32 billion in new housing initiatives the Australian Government is delivering through the Homes for Australia plan.

Approximately 700 new homes are expected to be built in the nearby developments over the coming years, aided by South Australian Government’s record $1.5 billion investment to expand the water and sewer network to areas such as Angle Vale.

The detailed design process is already underway with work expected to start in 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“Right now, our cities and towns need more homes, and we need the infrastructure that turns those homes into communities – and that’s what our Government is funding.

“The Angle Vale intersection will not only alleviate congestion and improve road safety, but make new residential housing in the area more accessible.

“We will continue to partner with state and territory governments to support new homes with the infrastructure that delivers thriving communities.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Spence Matt Burnell:

“We know that in order to deliver more homes for Australians, we need the right infrastructure around these homes, and this intersection is a great example of that.

“The new intersection will reduce bottlenecks and streamline traffic.

“The Australian and South Australian governments will continue to work together to deliver quality infrastructure to our communities.”

Attributable to South Australia Housing and Urban Development Minister Nick Champion:

“The Australian and South Australian governments are working hard to build more homes faster but we need the supporting infrastructure to keep up with the population growth.

“This upgrade is a priority for us because the intersection already experiences considerable congestion – a problem that is only going to get worse as more people move to the area.

“I want to thank the Australian Government for its help in delivering this project for the people in the northern suburbs.”