Keystone Clinic & Surgery Offers Nationally Recommended Vaccines for Children and Adults

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore — Keystone Clinic & Surgery is pleased to announce the availability of nationally recommended vaccinations for both children and adults at its clinics, providing essential protection against a wide range of vaccine-preventable diseases. The clinic is committed to helping the community maintain good health through preventive care and vaccination programs, in line with Singapore's National Immunisation Schedules.

Comprehensive Vaccination for Children

Keystone Clinic & Surgery offers vaccines in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS), which includes vaccinations for 14 common and potentially serious diseases. These include tuberculosis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), poliovirus, Haemophilus influenzae type b, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and influenza.

"At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, we emphasise the importance of vaccination in protecting the health of both children and adults. In Singapore, childhood vaccines provide a strong foundation for lifelong health, while adults are encouraged to stay up-to-date with their immunisations to safeguard themselves and the wider community," Dr. Pang Yu Xian, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery, said. "By getting vaccinated, we can ensure a healthier future for all Singaporeans," she added.

Eligible Singapore Citizen children can receive full subsidies for the seven key childhood developmental screenings at both CHAS GP clinics and polyclinics. Children of Permanent Residents are also entitled to partial subsidies for these vaccinations.

Childhood immunisations are crucial in protecting young ones from potentially severe diseases, which may cause lifelong complications or even be fatal. The experienced doctors at Keystone Clinic & Surgery are well-equipped to provide these vaccinations and perform developmental assessments as needed.

Vaccination for Adults

Keystone Clinic & Surgery also offers vaccines for adults based on the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS), which was established in November 2017. Vaccines recommended for adults include those against influenza, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, hepatitis B, and varicella (chickenpox).

Singapore Citizens are eligible for up to 75% subsidies for adult vaccinations, while Permanent Residents are entitled to a 25% subsidy. Adults who are at increased risk—due to age, health conditions, or occupational exposure—are strongly encouraged to follow the recommended vaccination schedule to reduce the risk of contracting preventable illnesses.

Healthier SG and Community Engagement

For Singapore Citizens enrolled under Healthier SG, nationally recommended vaccines will be fully subsidised at their enrolled Primary Care Provider, ensuring that preventive health remains affordable and accessible.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is proud to be CHAS-accredited and onboarded with Healthier SG. In addition to providing vaccinations, the clinic actively participates in community health talks and events to raise awareness about preventive health and the Healthier SG initiatives.

Convenient Locations and Booking

Keystone Clinic & Surgery operates in Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, and Tanah Merah, offering a full suite of primary care services. Vaccination appointments can be easily booked online, and patients are encouraged to visit their nearest Keystone clinic for their recommended vaccinations.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a leading provider of primary healthcare services in Singapore. With a focus on preventive health and comprehensive care, we aim to provide high-quality medical services to individuals and families across the island.

