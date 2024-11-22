Children Who Can Tap to a Beat Have an Easier Time Learning to Read, Study Finds

A new program by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D. "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm" uses music, movement, and a metronome to develop literacy skills in children.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study conducted by researchers at New York University has found that children who are able to tap to a beat have an easier time learning to read. This groundbreaking discovery could potentially change the way educators approach teaching reading and have a profound impact on the lives of young students.Lead researcher, Dr. Sarah Johnson, explains, "We were surprised to find such a strong link between rhythm and literacy skills in young children. This suggests that rhythm and timing may play a crucial role in the development of reading and spelling abilities. This rhythm and timing issue can affect children with dyslexia, ADHD, learning disabilities, stuttering, and autism spectrum disorder.The implications of this study are far-reaching and could be life-changing for many children. As Dr. Johnson states, "This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the way reading is taught in schools. By incorporating rhythm and music into reading instruction, educators can help children develop the necessary skills for reading.A new program by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D. "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm" uses music, movement, and a metronome to develop literacy skills in children. According to Dr. Glavach, by tapping into the brain's natural ability to process rhythm, the program helps children with a timing dysfunction and improves their reading and spelling abilities. This can be life-changing for children who have been struggling with these skills for years.The program, which consists of sixteen lessons, is designed to teach children essential reading skills for grades one and two through music, songs, and metronome activities. Each lesson is carefully crafted to incorporate music and songs that not only entertain but also help children learn important reading skills. The metronome adds a unique element to the lessons, helping children develop their sense of rhythm and timing. Donny and Marie Osmond, the famous sibling duo, known for their successful music careers, have lent their talents to the program by creating original music for and singing the songs in the program. Their catchy tunes captivate young learners and make the lessons even more enjoyable.Parents and schools now have a powerful tool to support children in their reading journey. For more information, please visit Amazon or StrugglingReaders.com

