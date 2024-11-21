New Bridges Scheduled to Open Early Along Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Monday, November 25, 2024, at 6:00 am ET, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will officially open the new S Moore Rd and McBrien Rd bridges over I-24 in Hamilton County more than two months ahead of schedule, providing a major upgrade to the area’s transportation infrastructure. These bridges were reconstructed as part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange and will accommodate the widening of I-24 underneath.

“Completing the new S Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 is a major project milestone” says Danny Oliver, Assistant Chief Engineer for TDOT in Region 2. “Opening them both ahead of schedule is a collaborative effort and testament to the effectiveness of the project’s alternative delivery team.”

Additional project improvements include:

Widening both I-75 and I-24 near the split, all interchange ramps will be three lanes

Entrance and exit ramp upgrades at North and South Terrace

New storm drainage system, median barriers, guardrail, signing, and lighting

Construction of new retaining walls and noise barriers

Rehabilitation of existing concrete pavement

Replacement of the I-75 bridge over the CSX railroad

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2.html

