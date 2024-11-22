TrackTune Expands Horizons with Industry Showcases at WARPA, RPM, and PRI

TrackTune Logo

Celebrating TrackTune’s Evolution and Upcoming Showcases

TrackTune was designed to solve one of race day’s biggest challenges—hearing the announcer over the roar of engines.” — Cassten Everidge

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackTune , the industry’s leading racing audio application, is making waves in the racing world with its cutting-edge technology and a leadership team rooted in racing passion and innovation. TrackTune is proud to announce its presence at WARPA, RPM , and PRI Developed by Cassten Everidge, an accomplished racing driver, TrackTune was designed to solve one of race day’s biggest challenges—hearing the announcer over the roar of engines. “TrackTune was created to bring fans closer to the action,” said Everidge. “Now, under the Bezanson Racing Family’s leadership, this vision is expanding in incredible ways. They’re turning TrackTune into the gold standard for race day fan engagement.”Crystal-Clear Audio: Free for Fans, Powerful for TracksTrackTune combines patent-pending audio technology with a focus on fan engagement, giving fans a free app that delivers crystal-clear race commentary. For racetrack owners, TrackTune is a tool to boost attendance and revenue by creating a fan experience that stands out.“Tracks that care about their fans choose TrackTune,” said Anissa Bezanson, CEO and Racing Mom. “We’re building more than a tool—we’re building connections between fans and the sport. Our goal is simple: make race day unforgettable.”Jim Bezanson, CTO and Racing Dad, emphasized, “Our technology is built by racing fans for racing fans. Every feature is designed to elevate the race day experience and empower track owners to grow their success.”Experience TrackTune at Upcoming EventsJoin TrackTune at the following events for live demos, in-depth discussions, and an inside look at how TrackTune can transform your track:• WARPA: November 22-23, Portland, OR• RPM: December 3-5, Reno, NV• PRI: December 12-14, Indianapolis, INThe TrackTune Difference: What Fans and Tracks Are SayingTrack Owners:“We’ve seen the impact TrackTune has on fan satisfaction and attendance. It’s been a great enhancement for our track.” – Doug Hobbs, Evergreen SpeedwayFans:“TrackTune makes race day amazing. I’ve never felt more connected to the action!” – Tina R., Racing FanFollow TrackTuneStay up to date with TrackTune’s journey and live event coverage:• Facebook: facebook.com/TrackTune• Instagram: instagram.com/TrackTune• X (Twitter): twitter.com/TrackTuneHashtags: #TrackTune #RacingFamily #RaceDayAudio #RacingFans #WARPA2024 #RPM2024 #PRI2024

