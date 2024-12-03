Support American YouthWorks YouthBuild-Taylor with GiveTaylor December 3, 2024

AYW-YB Taylor participants in classroom. *Participants who are blurred out have opted out of having their identities shared, we are respecting the participant's privacy* AYW-YB Taylor joined AYW-YB Austin on the Goodwill Academy site visit to learn about their available programs: Health CDL, Construction, and Apartment Leasing. AYW-YB Taylor participants learn manufacturing skills through on-site projects.

I graduated and feel better about myself. I never had an interest in going to college and YouthBuild made me see a different path that changed my mind.” — AYW-YB Taylor's first graduate

TAYLOR, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American YouthWorks YouthBuild ( AYW-YB ) Pre-Apprenticeship paid career training program is dedicated to supporting young people through education, job training, and leadership development. We are thrilled to celebrate a successful first year at our newest operating site in Taylor, Texas. Since its launch, AYW-YB Taylor has expanded paid career training opportunities to rural communities, providing program participants with the technical skills and industry certifications necessary to enter today's competitive job markets.“The intended long-term impact of AYW-YouthBuild program is to decrease poverty and income inequality by having a sustained impact on the social and economic mobility of young adults in the Taylor community,” says David Clauss, Workforce Development and YouthBuild Program Director, “YouthBuild’s long-term, comprehensive approach that integrates academic and vocational training in a restorative, accessible program culture, is what is needed for youth to successfully connect with opportunities created by our region’s growing needs for a skilled workforce.”AYW-YB Taylor continues to deepen its impact through meaningful partnerships and community engagement, and is partnering with The Greater Taylor Foundation to participate in the GiveTaylor Day of Giving on December 3-4. This initiative is an opportunity for the communities in and surrounding Taylor to come together and support impactful programs for youth development like AYW-YB Taylor.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by rural communities, AYW-YB Taylor has focused on creating opportunities for young people who are often overlooked. With rising costs of living in nearby urban areas like Austin, the program highlights the importance of investing in rural areas to ensure young people have the support and resources they need to succeed. Through training, classroom instruction, and leadership development, participants have earned certifications in digital literacy and manufacturing, attained job readiness skills, and enhanced their college and career prospects.“I graduated and feel better about myself. I never had an interest in going to college and YouthBuild made me see a different path that changed my mind. Now that I have graduated, I am beginning the process to enroll in ACC to continue my future education,” says AYW-YB Taylor’s first graduate, “I have turned an interest in getting my welding certification and learning more about [the] plumbing industry.”Join us in celebrating the achievements of AYW-YB Taylor and support the continued growth of this workforce development program. Visit GiveTaylor.org during the Day of Giving on December 3-4 to donate and help us offer more young people in rural communities the opportunities they deserve. Together, we can support opportunities to build brighter futures and stronger communities.About American YouthWorks:Founded in 1975, American YouthWorks (AYW) connects young people from diverse backgrounds with equitable access to education, career training and guidance, and support services through AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild. In a supportive learning environment, participants earn certifications and learn new job skills that address critical issues such as building micro homes for unhoused populations, FEMA disaster response deployments, environmental resilience in underinvested communities, and access to healthcare and technology. Support services such as counseling, basic needs such as food and transportation assistance, and college and job placement are available at no cost to participants. AYW is based in Austin, TX, and operates sites in Taylor, Houston, Baton Rouge, and San Antonio.About American YouthWorks’ YouthBuild:The YouthBuild Pre-Apprenticeship program serves young people ages 16-24 disconnected from school and work, with education, supportive services, and career training in Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, and Construction. The program provides free access to resources and career pathways to increase socio-economic stability. Supportive services include counseling, nutritious meals, and transportation assistance. Project partners include City of Austin, Austin Community College, and Workforce Solutions Capital Area (Austin) and Rural Capital Area (Taylor).

