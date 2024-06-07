American YouthWorks' YouthBuild Opens in Taylor, Texas
American YouthWorks' YouthBuild Expands Career Training Opportunities to Rural Communities with New Site in Taylor, Texas
[The] students are excited about our program and proud for taking the step of being here and wanting to make a positive difference for themselves”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American YouthWorks’ YouthBuild (AYW-YB), a Pre-Appenticeship program dedicated to supporting young people through education, job training, and leadership development, is proud to announce the launch of its newest operating site in Taylor, Texas. This expansion marks a significant step forward in the AYW-YB focus of offering valuable career training opportunities, expanding into rural communities, and allowing participants to acquire essential skills and certifications necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market. Support to launch this new site was provided by Shepherd’s Heart, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, and Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas.
— Dionne Labatad, YouthBuild Taylor STEM Tech Instructor
The new AYW-YB site in Taylor offers a comprehensive program designed to prepare participants with the tools they need to succeed. Through hands-on training and classroom instruction, participants have the opportunity to earn certifications in digital literacy and manufacturing, while also developing critical job skills and increasing their college and career readiness. Moreover, the program aims to foster self-confidence and strengthen participants' connections with their community, supporting them to make a positive difference in their own lives and their communities.
The inaugural cohort at AYW-YB Taylor began on February 7th with four enrolled students. Today, the program proudly has a total of eight participants. With the goal of having 10-15 participants continuously enrolled, the program is committed to expanding access to quality education and training opportunities in the region.
Located in the heart of East Williamson County, AYW-YB Taylor provides an accessible and supportive environment for young people from the surrounding communities to build a brighter future for themselves. The program's instructors are honored and excited to be part of this new venture, guiding participants along in their career paths and providing valuable life and job skills not typically offered in traditional educational settings.
“We currently offer Manufacturing Certifications with hopes to offer additional Job Trade certification apprenticeships in the near future. [The] students are excited about our program and proud for taking the step of being here and wanting to make a positive difference for themselves,” said Dionne Labatad, YouthBuild Taylor STEM Tech Instructor, “As an Instructor, it is a pleasure to be here and serve [the] youth community. I try my best to get [the participants] involved while preparing them to pass their GED; they are learning about the different professions in the field giving them options for their future career path.”
In addition to academic and vocational training, the program places a strong emphasis on community engagement and participation in extracurricular activities and events. With a focus on continuous improvement and achievement, participants took their first Math GED test at the end of April, demonstrating their commitment to personal and academic growth.
AYW-YB participants will be celebrating their accomplishments at the upcoming graduation ceremony on June 20, 2024. We are fundraising to support this important milestone for all of the program participants who have worked so hard.
Please visit our campaign here to make a contribution!
About American YouthWorks:
Founded in 1975, American YouthWorks (AYW) connects young people from diverse backgrounds with equitable access to education, career training and guidance, and support services through AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild. In a supportive learning environment, participants earn certifications and learn new job skills that address critical issues such as building micro homes for unhoused populations, FEMA disaster response deployments, environmental resilience in underinvested communities, and access to healthcare and technology. Support services such as counseling, basic needs such as food and transportation assistance, and college and job placement are available at no cost to participants. AYW is based in Austin, TX, and operates sites in Taylor, Houston, Baton Rouge, and San Antonio.
About American YouthWorks’ YouthBuild:
The YouthBuild Pre-Apprenticeship program serves young people ages 16-24 disconnected from school and work, with education, supportive services, and career training in Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, and Construction. The program provides free access to resources and career pathways to increase socio-economic stability. Supportive services include counseling, nutritious meals, and transportation assistance. Project partners include City of Austin, Austin Community College, and Workforce Solutions Capital Area (Austin) and Rural Capital Area (Taylor).
