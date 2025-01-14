Celebrating American YouthWorks' 50th Anniversary at the 24th Annual Help Clifford Help Kids Fundraiser Event

Event Invitation | Help Clifford Help Kids Annual Fundraiser on February 27, 2025 Antone’s Marquee Sign Announcing Help Clifford Help Kids in Downtown Austin The AYW YouthBuild participants learning how to safely and properly install solar panels and basic circuitry at our campus in Southeast Austin.

AMERICAN YOUTHWORKS’ 24th ANNUAL HELP CLIFFORD HELP KIDS FUNDRAISER RETURNS TO ANTONE’S FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY LALA BROOKS AND 2025 GRAMMY NOMINEE SUE FOLEY

As we celebrate 50 years of offering education and career training for young people, we invite you to join us. Your support ensures continued growth and creates opportunities for future generations.” — Parc Smith, AYW CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th annual Help Clifford Help Kids celebration and fundraiser, benefitting American YouthWorks , will return to Antone’s Nightclub on February 27th, 2025 with a performance by legends La La Brooks of The Crystals and Sue Foley, 2025 GRAMMY Nominee. This is a very special year as American YouthWorks and Antone’s are both celebrating 50 Years! Limited Sponsorship packages are available now at helpcliffordhelpkids.com.Founded by Clifford Antone and Robin Shivers in 2001, alongside dear friends Cathy and Rob Lippincott, Help Clifford Help Kids has long brought the Austin community together in support of American YouthWorks’ mission of offering young people opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment through education, paid career training, and service projects that benefit communities. Help Clifford Help Kids is an iconic charity event in Austin and a fantastic evening featuring dinner and drinks, auctions, and – of course – legendary music! Because you can't “do Antone’s” without stellar acts on the stage.American YouthWorks is proud to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year! The organization was founded in 1975 in a home in East Austin, and with community support has grown to include operating sites in Houston, Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma, Baton Rouge, LA and Taylor, TX. Through two main programs, Texas Conservation Corps and YouthBuild, we offer youth and young adults access to education, career training, and supportive services such as basic needs assistance (such as food and transportation), college readiness, and job placement. Participants earn certifications and gain valuable skills in high-demand industries, addressing critical issues like building micro-homes for unhoused individuals and disaster response through FEMA deployments.La La Brooks began her career at 12 when she joined The Crystals, a pioneering girl group of the 1960s. By 13, she was performing with legends like James Brown, Bobby Womack, and Isaac Hayes, and The Crystals achieved major success with hits like "He's a Rebel" and "Da Doo Ron Ron." She has since remained an influential figure, releasing two solo albums and shaping the sound of an era that inspired artists like Amy Winehouse and Lana Del Rey. Over the years, she has remained a beloved figure in the music industry, releasing two solo albums and earning acclaim for her contributions to the genre.La La Brooks will be joined onstage by Canadian blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley. Foley has released 15 albums since her debut with Young Girl Blues (1992), recorded at Antone’s. In May 2020, Foley won her first Blues Music Award, in the 'Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)' category. In 2024, Foley released the album One Guitar Woman and is nominated for a 2025 GRAMMY Award for the Best Traditional Blues Album.Austinites will also have the pleasure of catching emcees and journalists Judy Maggio and Andy Langer presenting throughout the evening.Support 50 years of American YouthWorks education and career training programs! Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available now at www.helpcliffordhelpkids.com About American YouthWorks:American YouthWorks (AYW) offers young people opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment through education, on-the-job training, and service projects. Founded in 1975, AYW connects youth and young adults with equitable access to education, career training, and supportive services.About Help Clifford Help Kids:Founded in 2001 by Clifford Antone and Robin Shivers with Cathy and Rob Lippincott, Help Clifford Help Kids is an annual celebration and fundraiser that brings the Austin community together. The event features live music, auctions, and other festivities, with all proceeds benefiting American YouthWorks.

American YouthWorks - What We Do

