Hebei Jinbiao Exhibits at SITCE 2024, Showcasing Noise Reduction Solutions for Urban Mobility

The country’s leading noise control and fencing solutions provider highlights new products and engages with industry stakeholders.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte. Ltd. recently participated in the Singapore International Transport Congress & Exhibition (SITCE) 2024, a global platform for professionals in urban mobility and transportation. Held with the theme “Smarter Journeys for Sustainable Cities,” SITCE 2024 brought together experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of urban transportation systems and the technologies shaping them.

During the exhibition, Hebei Jinbiao introduced a range of products designed to address noise pollution and improve the quality of urban living, including its new Inflatable Noise Barrier and Enclosure Noise Barrier. These solutions are designed to reduce noise from urban transportation networks and contribute to more sustainable and quieter city environments. The company’s participation highlighted its ongoing efforts to develop and promote innovative materials for infrastructure projects.

"We are pleased to have participated in SITCE 2024, a valuable platform for sharing ideas and exploring new solutions for urban mobility and sustainability,” says Ricky Thng, Director of Hebei Jinbiao. “Our products are designed to help address the growing need for noise reduction in urban environments, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with industry stakeholders to further develop these solutions."

In addition to showcasing its products, Hebei Jinbiao distributed nearly 1,000 goodie bags to exhibition attendees and hosted a lucky draw, which saw four winners selected from the pool of participants. The company also took the opportunity to educate the public about the role of noise barriers in urban settings, explaining how these products help mitigate sound pollution in areas impacted by high traffic volumes.

The event also marked the launch of Hebei Jinbiao’s updated brochure, which includes details on its new noise control products, as well as updated information on the company’s fencing solutions. This updated brochure provides further insight into the company’s capabilities and its focus on developing effective, sustainable solutions for urban infrastructure.

Hebei Jinbiao’s participation in SITCE 2024 underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to providing products that contribute to the development of more sustainable and livable cities, with a particular focus on noise reduction in urban transportation systems.

About Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte. Ltd.

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd is a company specialising in construction materials for urban infrastructure, with a focus on noise reduction solutions. The company offers a range of products, including noise barriers, fencing, and enclosures, designed to improve urban living conditions by addressing noise pollution. Hebei Jinbiao is committed to providing innovative, sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of urban development.

Legal Disclaimer:

