Mövenpick Hotel Amman Committed to a Greener Future

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded Mövenpick Hotel Amman its inaugural certification. The luxury 14-floor Mövenpick Hotel Amman is located in the heart of Amman, the capital of Jordan. Amman is fascinating city of contrasts where visitors can experience a unique blend of the old and new, from cultural and historical places of interest to the lively downtown area and modern shopping malls.Ayman Rasheed, the General Manager said, "At Mövenpick Hotel Amman, sustainability is more than just a word; it's a core value that drives our operations. We believe that by integrating eco-friendly practices into our daily routines, we can create a positive impact on our planet without compromising the exceptional experiences we offer our beloved guests. Mövenpick Hotel Amman remains committed to continuous improvement and exploring new opportunities to enhance its sustainability efforts. We invite our guests, partners, and the community to join us on this journey towards a greener future.”Sustainable OperationsEnergy and water efficiency are at the forefront of the hotel’s sustainability management plan. Building management systems have been implemented to optimize electricity usage. Furthermore, Mövenpick Hotel Amman has decreased energy consumption substantially through LED lighting upgrades and installation of motion sensors across the property. Smart thermostats also maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the year in rooms and public areas while outdoor and parking lot lighting is controlled by photocells.The hotel has significantly reduced water consumption through innovative practices including rainwater harvesting and installation of water saving fixtures in bathrooms, toilets and kitchens.Reduce, Reuse, RecycleInspired by circular economic principles, the hotel has established its own vegetable and herb garden. Mövenpick Hotel Amman’s on-site organic garden provides fresh, locally sourced produce for kitchens, reducing reliance on external suppliers and minimizing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. A water saving drip irrigation system is also utilized in the garden, where water is supplied entirely from harvested rainwater.Careful planning has also gone into the property’s waste management plan. In line with its sustainable operations, the hotel has replaced numerous single-use items with sustainable alternatives thereby reducing waste and environmental impacts. In addition, through robust recycling and composting programs, the hotel has reduced landfill waste considerably and the hotel has partnered with local organizations for waste repurposing. One example, organic waste is delivered to a supplier who uses it as feed for cattle, sheep and poultry.Community EngagementMövenpick Hotel Amman actively participates in local community initiatives focused on environmental protection and supporting sustainable development in the region. Social programs carried out year round include tree planting initiatives, community welfare collaborations and local clean-up campaigns.To combat deforestation and improve air quality, Mövenpick Hotel Amman has launched a tree planting initiative. The hotel has partnered with local reforestation organizations to plant trees in nearby areas where staff assist with planting saplings.In collaboration with the Jordan Clothing Bank, Mövenpick Hotel Amman helps organize clothing donation drives to collect clothing in good condition and distribute them to people in need. By diverting unwanted clothing from landfills and providing essential items to those less fortunate, the hotel contributes to both environmental sustainability and social welfare.Recognizing the needs of the community, Mövenpick Hotel Amman has partnered with the Jordan Food Bank to donate surplus food items to those experiencing hardship. By repurposing food that would otherwise be wasted, the hotel contributes to alleviating hunger and supporting vulnerable populations.Working with local authorities and community groups, the hotel also organizes regular clean-up events in public areas and parks. Hotel staff work together on Community Clean-up Days to remove litter and raise awareness about the importance of a clean environment.ContactMarah HamamrehFLS EngineerMövenpick Hotel AmmanAl Madineh Al Monawra StreetP.O.Box 941825Amman 11194JordanEmail: hotel.amman@movenpick.comTel: +962 6 552 8822

