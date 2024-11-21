Saskatchewan Research Council Holds Successful Inaugural "Tech Expo" in Saskatoon

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2024

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) held its inaugural Tech Expo event November 20th and 21st in Saskatoon, showcasing its wide array of its leading-edge projects and services to hundreds of SRC employees, industry client groups and community collaborators from across the province.

With more than 75 years of Research Development and Demonstration experience, SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization with 1,400 clients in 22 countries around the world - helping clients solve technology problems, make improvements, seize opportunities, maintain competitiveness, increase productivity and develop new markets.

"The Saskatchewan Research Council supports innovation and industrial commercialization for clients around the world," Minister Responsible for SRC Warren Kaeding said. "Inviting Saskatchewan people to see this state-of-the-art technology firsthand through a Tech Expo represents a great opportunity to showcase the positive impacts SRC is making internationally."

Through a mix of interactive booths, video displays and guided tours, Tech Expo attendees learned about SRC's innovative laboratories and ground-breaking services in the areas of lithium processing, environmental remediation, ore sorting, a variety of energy transition and climate services and other key corporate services. Attendees were also treated to interactive updates detailing SRC's microreactor project and its under-construction rare earth processing facility.

"We are so pleased that our first ever Tech Expo provided an opportunity for our experts to demonstrate how we operate in the innovation ecosystem and how SRC can help take an operation or project to the next level with its full suite of innovative research and technology development services," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "We look forward to future Tech Expo events and continuing to showcase our work to Saskatchewan and beyond."

More information about the many services SRC provides to the agriculture, energy, environment, mining, nuclear and rare earths sectors can be found at src.nu/techexpo24.

