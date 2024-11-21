Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, the Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court collaborated with Conestoga Public Schools’ kindergarteners in Cass County, who provided hand-written thank you notes to veterans. Along with the thank you notes, the veterans were given customized dog tags, challenge coins, and thank you notes from the Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court treatment team.

The mission of the Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court is to honor the service of justice-involved veterans by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive judicial supervision and treatment services to address veterans’ needs and enhance public safety by returning law-abiding and productive citizens to the community.

For additional information, please contact:

Heather Moran, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2132 email: heather.moran@nejudicial.gov