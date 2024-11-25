Introducing NexTemp Go, the Next-Generation Thermometer for Consumers

NexTemp Go Thermometer offers an accurate temperature read within 10 seconds The NexTemp Go Thermometer comes in a 12-pack and a 24-pack

Ideal for moms, travelers and athletes, Medical Indicators’ NexTemp Go single-use thermometers provide an accurate temperature reading within 10 seconds

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Indicators, makers of Tempa⸱Dot® and the leading manufacturer of disposable medical thermometers, today introduced NexTemp® Go, a new disposable, single-use, eco-friendly next-generation thermometer for consumers. Offering a quick and accurate temperature reading within ten seconds, NexTemp Go is ideal for moms, travelers, athletes, ovulating women, elder care and the immunocompromised, delivering a safe and more reliable option than traditional digital or infrared thermometers. View a short video on how to use NexTemp Go in Fahrenheit or Celsius.

NexTemp Go: Ideal for Consumers.

A human body temperature above 98.6°F (37°C) can indicate a fever, often a sign of infection or illness. Average normal body temperature can vary based on factors such as the time of day, activity level, and individual differences, but a consistent elevation can suggest the body is fighting off an infection, inflammation, or other health issues. Infrared forehead thermometers were widely used during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to gather temperatures at doctor’s offices, clinics, stores, and restaurants; however, forehead thermometers are often inaccurate. NexTemp Go provides an alternative, easily transportable, and more accurate temperature reading that can be done with a human touch during months of peak illness.

A Better Alternative to Infrared Forehead Thermometers.

Like Medical Indicators’ other single-use thermometers, NexTemp Go operates via a dot matrix of heat-sensitive crystals containing a unique chemistry formulation designed to react or change color at a specific temperature. The number of dots that fire depends upon a patient’s temperature, with the last dot to fire or change color providing the accurate reading. Thermometers undergo two-stage precision accuracy testing throughout manufacturing to meet national and international standards.

Key Benefits of NexTemp® Go for Consumers:

● Highly Accurate Thermometer: Accuracy is important when you’re not feeling well, as an inaccurate reading may mask a real health issue. NexTemp Go puts the power of fast, accurate temperature measurement in the palm of your hand, so you can focus on what matters most: health and well-being.

● Single Use, Hygienic Disposable Thermometer: NexTemp Go is easy, convenient and ready to use right out of the package. There’s no bulk, so it’s easy to take on the go. Lightweight, compact, portable, unbreakable, always ready to use right out of the package – use anytime, anywhere for adults, kids, travel, home or first aid kit.

● Stay Prepared with Results Anytime, Anywhere in Seconds: Whether you’re a mom, caregiver, traveling, training, or just feeling unwell, you can always count on the NexTemp Go thermometer for kids and adults. NexTemp Go’s proprietary technology and easy-to-read design allow simple, accurate, and reliable temperature measurements in 10 seconds.

● Practical and Planet-Friendly: NexTemp Go’s convenient multi-packs eliminate the need for batteries, cleaners, or plastic covers and generate nine times less waste than conventional electronic probe thermometers. Its packaging is made from recycled materials and can be fully recycled.

● Next Generation of Thermometers: Trusted by doctors, hospitals, teaching institutions, government entities, medical facilities, and families worldwide, now available to consumers. NexTemp is proudly manufactured in America, and its proprietary liquid crystal technology makes remarkably accurate temperature readings possible in just 10 seconds in a range of 95.54-105.62°F (35.3-40.9°C).

● Cost: $12.00 for a package of 12 or $24 for a box of 24. NexTemp Go provides an affordable alternative to thermometers that require extensive cleaning and battery replacement.

● Where to Buy: Amazon or direct from Medical Indicators.

“We’re thrilled to introduce NexTemp Go, the next generation of thermometers for people on the go,” said Ajey Atre, CEO of Medical Indicators. “NexTemp Go thermometers bring convenience and can help keep you and your family healthy, which is especially important during flu and cold season. NexTemp Go single-use, disposable thermometers provide a safe, quick and highly accurate way to check temperatures anytime, anywhere. They are easy to take on-the-go and recyclable, making them better for the environment because no mercury or batteries are used.”

About Medical Indicators

Medical Indicators Inc. is one of the largest global disposable and reusable medical thermometer manufacturers. Its products are single-use and/or single-patient clinical thermometers used to aid healthcare facilities such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, national health systems, and blood collection centers in reducing the incidence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs). All Medical Indicators thermometers are non-hazardous, non-toxic, natural rubber latex-free, and manufactured in a United States FDA-registered facility.

Founded in 1984, Medical Indicators manufactures its products in the USA and is a privately held company based in New Jersey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.