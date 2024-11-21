ICC Approves Rail Safety Upgrades for Shelby County

Springfield, IL - Today, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) greenlit the installation of new automatic warning gates and highway grade approach improvements to enhance safety measures at multiple highway-rail grade crossings in Shelby County. The crossings are located at 1975 East (AAR/DOT #166981D), 1900 East (AAR/DOT #166980W), and 1750 North (AAR/DOT #166979C) over Union Pacific Railroad Tracks.

"Rail safety infrastructure improvements benefit all who live, work and travel along the train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The new warning devices at these crossings will go far in reducing the risk of collisions and fostering safer travel for everyone."

The total estimated cost of the signal designs and installation is approximately $1,061,673. Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to cover 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $1,008,589. Union Pacific Railroad Company is responsible for the remaining five percent of the design and installation costs, as well as all future maintenance costs.

The total estimated cost of the proposed rehabilitation of the existing highway approaches is $585,500—100 percent of which will be covered by the GCPF. Okaw Township Road District will be responsible for future approach maintenance costs.

All work must be completed within 18 months from the order date.

For more details, please refer to Docket T24-0112.

The ICC encourages all rail crossing users to remain vigilant and adhere to safety regulations in and around crossings.

About the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures, and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The ICC administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. Read more information on the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program here.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

