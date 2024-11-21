ICC Issues Decision on Aqua Illinois' General Rate Increase Request (Corrected)

Springfield, IL - Today, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) cut portions of Aqua Illinois' rate increase request for water and sewer services in Illinois. The ICC's decision reduces Aqua's rate request by approximately 43 percent for an overall increase of $11.6 million. The decision also approves a 9.60 percent return on equity (ROE) for the company, a reduction from the utility's requested 10.80 percent ROE.

Starting July 1, 2025, eligible Aqua customers whose incomes are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level will be able to receive a 70 percent discount on all base volumetric charges as a part of the newly approved low-income discount rate.

"Illinoisans shouldn't have to choose between groceries or running water when funds are tight. Aqua's new low-income discount rate will help keep water flowing for customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

The ICC issued its decision after closely scrutinizing Aqua's rate case filing, as well as testimony, exhibits, and additional materials submitted by the utility, ICC staff, and various intervenors over an 11-month legal proceeding. This process aims to ensure that utilities receive the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service to customers, including maintenance and replacement of aging infrastructure at a reasonable cost. At the same time, the Commission works to assure that utility customers only pay rates that are just and reasonable. In accordance with the Illinois Public Utilities Act, utility costs are only recoverable if the utility demonstrates they are just, reasonable, and prudently incurred.

"As the Commission, we must consider the impacts of our decisions on the residents and businesses of Illinois," said ICC Commissioner Stacey Paradis. "I want to acknowledge that while the outcome of this case may lead to increased charges on customer's water bills, the ICC did not come to this decision lightly. The information in this case, as with any other that might impact Illinoisans' utility bills, was evaluated with great care and consideration, reviewing each of Aqua's relevant projects."

Customers struggling to pay their water bills are encouraged to see if they are eligible for Aqua's consumer assistance programs and Aqua Aid.

The impact of the rate case decision on individual customers will vary based on customers' service class and water usage.

Aqua Illinois provides water and sewer service to approximately 93,000 customers in 14 counties across Illinois. More information regarding the rate case can be found in Docket No. 24-0044.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.