Chip Hawley Sworn in as Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

NORTH CAROLINA, November 21 - Roger E. “Chip” Hawley has been sworn in as the Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation following his appointment by Governor Roy Cooper and confirmation by the General Assembly.

“Chip Hawley has set a high standard throughout his career and will lead the SBI well thanks to his decades of experience and leadership in law enforcement,” said Governor Cooper. “I am thankful for his willingness to serve our state and work to keep North Carolina families and communities safe.”

“I look forward to serving with the SBI as Director and am grateful to the Governor and the legislature for the opportunity to lead this agency’s work alongside its tremendous public servants,” Hawley said.

Hawley brings over 40 years of experience in state and local law enforcement. Hawley was the Chief of the North Carolina State Capitol Police. Previously, he worked at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office where he served as the Major of Criminal Investigations, Major of Patrol Division and Captain of Patrol Division. He has also worked as a Police Officer in the Coats Police Department and at North Carolina State University.

Deputy Chief of State Capitol Police Terry Green was appointed as the new State Capitol Police Chief by N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. Both positions became effective Wednesday.

###