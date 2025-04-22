Submit Release
Governor Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Davidson County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, April 22 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Nancy Grubert-Harvey, age 52.  

On January 25, 2013, Nancy Grubert-Harvey was found deceased at the Atlanta Car Company located at 1896 Old US Highway 52 in Lexington.  

Anyone having information about this case should contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

