Governor Offers $25,000 Rewards for Information on Guilford County Murders

NORTH CAROLINA, April 22 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of John Boone, age 49. The state also is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jakaylen Chambers, age 14.

On January 26, 2022, John Boone was discovered dead from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive in High Point. Mr. Boone was deaf and non-verbal.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact High Point Police Department at (336) 887-7970, Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

On February 1, 2022, officers were alerted to a shooting on McPherson Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival, officers located 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone having information about this case should contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-7543, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 574-4020, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.