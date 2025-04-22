Governor Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Brunswick County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, April 22 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspect Bryan Tyronne Montreal Goodwin, age 31, for the murder of Jaquin Kymane Bethea, Jr., age 33.

On Aug. 6, 2024, the body of Jaquin Kymane Bethea was found in an abandoned residence on Ridge Road in the Supply area of Brunswick County. Bethea had been shot twice and investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene. Investigators have identified Bryan Tyronne Montreal Goodwin as a suspect.

Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 713-6071 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.