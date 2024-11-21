Burgum requests presidential major disaster declaration for damage from historic wildfires

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today requested a presidential major disaster declaration to assist in recovery from historic wildfires that raged across northwest North Dakota in early October, causing damage that’s expected to exceed $8 million. The request follows an executive order Burgum issued Oct. 3 declaring a statewide fire emergency.

In a letter directed to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Burgum requested a major disaster be declared for the period of Oct. 5-6 for Williams and McKenzie counties. The counties of Mountrail, Ward, Dunn and Oliver were also impacted by the wildfires but didn’t sustain enough infrastructure damage to exceed the per-capita threshold for being included in the declaration request.

“These fast-spreading wildfires were unlike anything North Dakota has experienced in recent memory, claiming two lives and causing widespread damage to utilities and other public infrastructure as well as homes, land and livestock,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful to all the firefighters, first responders, farmers and ranchers who fought alongside state, tribal and federal resources to protect life and property, and we appreciate the consideration of this major presidential disaster request.”

Rural electrical cooperatives in McKenzie and Williams counties sustained damage estimated at $3.7 million during the Oct. 5-6 wildfires driven by strong winds of 50-60 mph with gusts of nearly 80 mph. Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative and McKenzie Electric Cooperative had sustained power outages, with reports of nearly 50 residences without power five days after the initial fire event. Mountrail-Williams Electric also reported 427 poles needed to be replaced with more than 110 linemen working on restoring power. McKenzie Electric reported approximately 200 power poles that needed to be replaced due to impact from fire.

To be eligible for a presidential declaration, counties must surpass a per-capita threshold of damage costs, which fall into one of two categories: individual or public.

“In the case of the wildfires, we easily pass the threshold for public assistance for McKenzie and Williams counties with the damages to the electrical infrastructure for the rural electrical cooperatives,” said Recovery Section Chief Justin Messner of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

While wildfire damage didn’t meet the thresholds for individual assistance from FEMA, farmers and ranchers sustained significant losses, and community recovery efforts are especially important to help them in their long road to recovery.

Agricultural damages included 270 livestock mortalities; six herds suffered health impacts, with 38 livestock still missing. Approximately 14,000 acres of pasture and rangeland were lost, 19,000 acres of cropland suffered damage and 1,150 haybales burned. Fires destroyed nearly 37,000 feet of shelterbelt and damaged 110 miles of fence.

“The assessments conducted by NDSU Extension give a snapshot of the immediate agricultural impacts. However, the full extent of the impacts to crop production, forage resources and livestock is unknown,” said Miranda Meehan, Ph.D, NDSU Extension Livestock Environmental Stewardship Specialist and Disaster Education Coordinator. “It takes decades to build up genetics within beef cattle herds, and in a matter of hours, those animals and their future generations were lost. Farmers have lost large amounts of soil due to erosion, which may take decades to rebuild. Grassland production will be decreased, supporting fewer grazing animals in 2025 and perhaps beyond, depending on precipitation.”

Further damage to ag-related private property and individual infrastructure included 11 buildings, two corrals, six water tanks, 30,000 bushels of stored grain, five wooden granaries and 10 pieces of machinery and parts, including a combine.

“The fires had a significant impact to the infrastructure and the landscape in the state,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Affected producers must now start the slow process of rebuilding and we are committed to supporting those efforts.”

Those impacted can find financial, mental and physical recovery resources at ndresponse.gov/wildfire-recovery.