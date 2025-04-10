Submit Release
Armstrong meets with President Trump, thanks him for executive orders supporting coal, energy stability

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today met with President Donald Trump at the White House, thanking him for the executive orders he signed Tuesday to lift burdensome Biden-era federal restrictions on coal-fired power plants and strengthen the reliability and security of the U.S. electric grid, and urging continued support for policies that support U.S. energy dominance and enhanced oil recovery.

“North Dakota stands ready to partner with the Trump administration to roll back regulations and reset the national narrative on dispatchable energy from coal and natural gas to ensure that all Americans have access to reliable, affordable electricity,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate President Trump’s executive orders supporting baseload electricity and a stronger, more stable electric grid to serve our citizens, grow our economy and make America energy dominant.”

Armstrong also met with members of the state’s congressional delegation before joining Trump and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in congratulating and welcoming to the White House the North Dakota State University Bison football team, which won the national championship in January in the Football Championship Subdivision of NCAA Division I college football – the university’s 10th FCS national title in 14 seasons.

