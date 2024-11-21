ADOT completes project widening 5 miles of US 93 in Wickenburg

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has transformed 5 miles of

US 93 from two lanes to four-lane divided highway in Wickenburg.

The $55 million project between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way (mileposts 194-199) is part of ADOT’s long-term vision to transform the entire 200-mile section of US 93 from Wickenburg to the Hoover Dam bypass into a modern four-lane divided highway. Improvements also include roundabouts at Rincon, Cope, Vulture Mine and Scenic Loop roads, new pavement, lighting, drainage systems, erosion control and landscaping.

Crews will complete final lane-striping in the coming weeks. Additional information on this project is available at azdot.gov/US93Wickenburg.

More is on the way for US 93:

A recent $26 million federal grant will allow ADOT to extend the length of an already planned widening project by 1.27 miles between Wickenburg Ranch Way and just northwest of State Route 89, creating another 4.5 miles of four-lane divided highway. This segment of US 93 will connect with the current project at Wickenburg Ranch Way.

Construction is underway on a $106 million project creating a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman. The goal is eliminating delays that can occur there for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for 2025-2029 has two additional projects programmed to convert US 93 to four-lane divided highway. A $48.8 million project 106-109.5 in the Cane Springs area, between I-40 and Wikieup, is set to begin next year. In fiscal years 2027 and 2028, ADOT plans a widening project between mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash.

Another project scheduled to start in 2026 calls for adding passing lanes to US 93 between mileposts 171.5-173 and 175.5-177 in fiscal year 2026.

For more information on completed and planned US 93 corridor projects, please visit azdot.gov/us93. For information on all projects underway and planned in northwestern Arizona, please visit please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements.

