ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 25-28) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(April 28) for drainage work and lane striping.

Southbound SR 143

(Hohokam Expressway)

ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed

. HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Detours

: Consider using I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202

(South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10.

Note

: Some ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday, including the eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive also closed this weekend

.

Note