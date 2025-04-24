ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 25-28) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in the East Valley will be closed this weekend, April 25-28, for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Other weekend restrictions are scheduled for freeway improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28) for drainage work and lane striping. Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed. HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10. Note: Some ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday, including the eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive also closed this weekend. Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28).
- Arizona Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday (April 27) for widening project. The Loop 202 off-ramps at Arizona Avenue narrowed to one lane this weekend. Detours: Consider using McQueen or Alma School roads.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday (April 25) to late June for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project. Detour routes will be available during the two-month ramp closure. Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Dobson or Alma School roads.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 1 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 28) for bridge widening work. Consider alternate routes. Detour routes include using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (northbound to Bell Road or southbound to Raintree Drive).
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
