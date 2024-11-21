Hollywood Tour Company Announces New Combo Tours

Hollywood tour company onwer Jeff Napshin Hollywood sign tour bus ready to go!

Star Track Tours, a Hollywood tour company announces their newest combination tour packages combining studio or museum tours with a Hollywood bus tour.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Track Tours, a recognizable Hollywood tour company whose bright blue buses have been plying the streets for over a decade, announces the addition of three new combination tours. Respectively they are the Warner Bros. combo, the Oscars combo and the Museum of Illusions combo. Tourists who purchase one of these combo tickets can save substantially over purchasing, say, the Warner Bros. studio tour and the Star Track Hollywood tour separately.The Warner Bros. combo consists of 3 hours at Warner Bros. studios taking their studio tour—perhaps the best studio tour in Los Angeles—then a 2-hour tour of Hollywood, Beverly Hills and star homes with Star Track Tours. Likewise the Oscars combo combines a Star Track tour with 2 hours at the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences museum. The Museum of Illusions, just a stone’s throw from the Star Track pickup point on Hollywood Blvd is part of the third new combo ticket and allows for an hour at the Museum of Illusions (where tourists can snap a photo of themselves in front of amazing trompe l'oeil backgrounds) followed by a guided tour of Hollywood with Star Track Tours.Hollywood tour companies compete for each tourist’s dollar and attempt to entice them with offerings their competitors don’t have. These three new combination tours make Star Track unique among the bevvy of Hollywood tour buses vying for customers. “We’re excited to have partnered with these iconic and unique Hollywood experiences,” says Star Track owner Jeff Napshin. “The Warner (Bros. Studio) Tour is awesome and the Museum of Illusions—let’s just say there’s nothing like it anywhere else!”Aside from visiting studio or museums, Star Track Tours takes visitors to Hollywood past landmarks, celebrity mansions, the high-end retail of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive and more. Each tour guide not only informs but entertains with the funniest Hollywood tours available. In addition, Star Track’s fleet of buses are equipped with video monitors, allowing passengers to see the inside of a celebrity home or clips from memorable films as the bus passes various movie filming locations.The new combo tickets, available on Star Track’s website, are further proof that Star Track continues to innovate. It also continues to stress its reputation as the safest Hollywood with constant maintenance of its fleet. “You’re going to have fun and you’re going to be safe,” Napshin said “And you’ll see things you just can’t see with anyone else!”

