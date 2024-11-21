Collaborative Duo Plans Palm Beach Affairs

Amyleigh Atwater & Katie Arbogast, Photo by Chrissy O'Neill & Co.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a team of experienced professionals and a keen eye for detail, Amyleigh Atwater and Katie Arbogast strive to transform ordinary events into extraordinary affairs.

Specializing in corporate gatherings, nonprofit fundraising events, milestone celebrations, and everything in between, they offer a range of tailored packages to suit every client's unique vision and budget. From venue selection and decor to catering and entertainment, they are committed to bringing each event to life with a keen eye for detail and flair.

Atwater and Arbogast are dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach achieve their fundraising goals through well-executed events. Collaborative and inclusive, consider the due an extension of your team.

To discuss how Amyleigh Atwater and Katie Arbogast can collaborate with your organization, please call 561-352-9552 to schedule a consultation.



