Birthed from the Sea in 1939: A Brunch & Shopping Journey

Event chairwomen Alexandra Solimine, Erin Sykes & Darian Ablon Opportunity Executive Director Alice Eger, Testimonial Speaker, Muziq Watkins and her mother Kwaniesha Thomas Hand-crafted centerpieces designed by the Host Committee

As one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in the county, Opportunity is dedicated to building a better community for its children.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 6, 2024, a nostalgic seaside brunch paid homage to Opportunity’s chronicles and birth from the sea in 1939. The event took place at the Sailfish Club of Florida, which boasts its history as the oldest continuously operating private club in Palm Beach.

The brunch and shopping journey was an experience with a curation of ocean treasures and captivating illustrations that inspired the committee that brought this event to life.

As one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in the county, Opportunity is dedicated to building a better community for its children.

Opportunity Early Childhood Education & Family Center, Inc. was founded in the early 1930s by members of the Episcopal Church Guild of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. The women wanted to help those less fortunate, especially during the Great Depression when children were going hungry. Opportunity's mission is to help children of working families achieve academic and life success through educational programs and family support. The organization's curriculum is tailored to each child's individual needs to help them reach their developmental goals.

Sponsors and underwriters of this seaside brunch included Darian and Zach Ablon, MacLaren and Rochelle Cummings, Fischer, Robert Paul* and Brenda Fritz, Pilar Alvarez-Palazio, Valerie Frost, Kimberly Goodwin, Howard and Julie Rudolph, Jenny Slayton-Green, Katherine Ward, Jessica Cunningham, Samantha Curry, Courtney-Celeste Fisch, Marley Overman, Cameron Preston, Pure Skin Palm Beach, Elizabeth Safro, Tara Vecellio, Jennifer and Chris Lazzara, John and Monika Preston, The Narlinger Family, Engel Volkers Wellington, Sara and Dominick Maggio, and EMAR Associates.

The host committee included event chairwomen Darian Ablon, Alexandra Solimine, and Erin Sykes and committee members Hollis Bradley Pica, Brigit Capaldi, Rochelle Cummings, Jessica Cunningham, Samantha Curry, Lourdes de Guardiola, Courtney-Celeste Fisch, Rhonda Fischer, Brenda Fritz, Valerie Frost, Jennifer Gowdy, Ashly Heyniger, Grace Hyde Walker, Jennifer Lazzara, Kimberly Narlinger, Marley Overman, Cameron Preston, Rebecca Soylemez, and Katherine Ward.

To view the event photos, please visit https://www.facebook.com/OpportunityInc.

To learn more about Opportunity and how you can get involved please contact Isabella Soublette at isabella@opportunitypbc.org or (561) 712 – 9221 Ext. 216.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.