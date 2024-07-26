Event Planners Make A Difference in Palm Beach Philanthropy

Amyleigh Atwater & Katie Arbogast Photo by: Chrissy O'Neill & Co.

Amyleigh Atwater and Katie Arbogast are thrilled to partner with nonprofit organizations serving the Palm Beaches.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The philanthropic culture in Palm Beach is strong. As the demand for curated nonprofit fundraising events continues to rise, Amyleigh Atwater and Katie Arbogast are thrilled to partner with nonprofit organizations serving the Palm Beaches.

Known for their creative approach and unwavering commitment, Atwater and Arbogast have successfully spearheaded fundraising events that have positively impacted countless lives. They have a proven track record of harnessing creative approaches to meet and exceed fundraising goals, all while nurturing partnerships and relationships within the community.

Devoted to bringing visions to life, creating unforgettable experiences, and emphasizing excellence and donor appreciation, their team strives to exceed expectations and set new standards in the nonprofit event space.

Atwater and Arbogast are dedicated to each organization’s mission, creating a lasting impact through fundraising efforts, embodying integrity and virtue in all they do.

To learn more about how Amyleigh Atwater and Katie Arbogast can support your organization, please call 561-352-9552 to schedule a consultation.

