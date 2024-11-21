S.D Highway 46 to Reopen to Traffic Near Beresford

For Immediate Release:

BERESFORD, S.D. - On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, S.D. Highway 46 from Beresford to S.D. Highway 11 is scheduled to reopen to traffic. This portion of Highway 46 has been closed since April 2024 as part of a multi-year reconstruction project.

Motorists should be aware that this reopened section of Highway 46 is temporary surfacing which consists of a chip sealed blotter from the east edge of the City of Beresford to just west of Highway 11. Pavement markings and highway delineation will be installed for the length of the new grade.

With the temporary surfacing in place, motorists should expect a rougher road surface. A posted reduced speed limit of 55 mph will be in effect until final operations are completed for this multi-year reconstruction project.

Phase two of the reconstruction project from Highway 11 to the Iowa Stateline will be completed during the summer of 2025. The prime contractor for the $24.9 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

A separate project contract for final paving and surfacing is scheduled for 2026.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information, including project detour routes, at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-beresford-pcn-04jf.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “BERESFORD46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

