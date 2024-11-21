Submit Release
Cummins Highway Construction Update: November 21, 2024

Since breaking ground in March on Cummins Highway, we’re happy to report that construction on the project is ahead of schedule. With the 2024 construction season winding down, roadway work will be limited.  McCourt Construction will work through the winter installing conduit, street lighting and drainage structures (weather permitting). We will continue to perform work in a manner that prioritizes resident safety and minimizes disruptions to the neighborhood. 

To date, work completed in 2024: 
  • From Woodhaven Street to Wood Avenue/Harvard Street, the center median trolley tracks, ties, concrete base and cobblestones were excavated and removed.
  • Once removed, we paved and installed the center travel lanes to assist traffic flow and functionality on the roadway.  
  • Drainage structures have been installed from Bismark/Brockton to Rugby/Savannah.
  • To ensure the safety and longevity of the infrastructure, Eversource rehabilitated infrastructure for high voltage lines and transmission vaults.  
  • On-street parking will be restricted from Harvard Street/Wood Avenue to Woodhaven to allow for drainage structures to be installed, full access and egress to residential and business driveways will be maintained.
  • We have protected trees lining the roadway from construction activity.
  • Ahead of the winter months, pavement markings will be freshened up to assist with visibility and safety.   
  • As part of the contract, the Cummins Highway Reconstruction Project includes a rodent management plan to mitigate activity in-and-around the neighborhood.
  • With work continuing through the winter, residents should expect to see pieces of construction equipment along the roadway. 
  • Work hours for the project remain 7:00 a.m - 3:30 p.m. Please remember the nature of construction work is weather dependent. 

