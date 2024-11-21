MPD Arrests Serial Sex Abuse Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect connected to 12 sex offenses which occurred in the District of Colombia from 2021 to 2024

As a result of an extensive investigation by MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit, detectives arrested 33-year-old Uwana Ubom of Northwest, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Ubom is charged in each of the below offenses:

Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at approximately 2:26 a.m., in the 4500 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, the suspect forced his way into the victim's apartment and forced sexual contact with the victim.

Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at approximately 4:15 a.m., in the 400 block of Irving Street Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, where he forced sexual contact with the victim before fleeing. CCN: 21077143

Simple Assault: On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, and attempted to kiss the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24049006

Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Sunday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., in the 1600 block of Fuller Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, and forced sexual contact before fleeing. CCN: 24076035

Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim and implied he had a firearm to force compliance from the victim. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24079688

Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of Spring Road, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and pointed a silver handgun at her to force compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing in a Chevy Malibu. CCN: 24096086

Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, July 29, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., at the intersection of 14th and Belmont Street, Northwest, the suspect drove up to the victim and offered her a ride. After arriving to the victim's destination, the suspect brandished a gray handgun to force the victim's compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before allowing the victim to exit the vehicle. CCN: 24115882

Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim in the elevator and made forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24124766

Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 4:13 a.m., in the 1600 block of Lanier Place, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim in her apartment lobby and brandished a handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24159407

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Saturday, October 28, 2024, in the early morning between 3:38 and 3:55 a.m., in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, pressed a silver handgun against the victim's body, and forced her into an alley. The victim pleaded with the suspect which caused the suspect to flee the scene. CCN: 24167508

Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., in the 1400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and brandished a silver handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim. The victim fought and screamed causing the suspect to flee. CCN: 24170597

First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed: On Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the early morning between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m., in the 4500 block of 15th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and brandished a handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect performed a sexual act on the victim and then fled the scene. CCN: 24170903

Detectives are releasing Ubom’s image as it’s believed he could be responsible for additional offenses:

Anyone with additional information about Ubom, or information on any additional offenses is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service, the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for their support throughout this investigation.