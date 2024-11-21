Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting in Southeast.

 

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 10:47 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of 53rd Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim advised officers that he had been shot by an unknown suspect that fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Sixth District officers located the suspect in the 400 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. 21-year-old DeAngelo Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

CCN: 24173114

###

 

