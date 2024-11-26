TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support for End-of-Life Linux Now Available through cloudimg

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that UK-based cloudimg now offers its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services.As one of the largest providers of Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) in AWS Marketplace, cloudimg brings further value to their customers through the optional TuxCare ELS services that provide ongoing vulnerability patches for end-of-life systems for as long as needed beyond the vendor-supported lifecycle. cloudimg users are also offered discounted pricing through the TuxCare website.“This new TuxCare-cloudimg partnership significantly expands the global reach of our ELS services while also providing notable convenience and savings for cloudimg users,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We welcome working with industry leaders such as cloudimg to make it easier to gain the much-needed end-of-life support.”“This partnership with TuxCare allows us to address a critical challenge for our customers,” said George Harrison, CTO at cloudimg. “Many of our users continue to rely on popular operating systems like CentOS 7 and Ubuntu 18.04 for their stability and performance. TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support ensures these systems remain secure and operational well beyond their vendor-supported lifecycles. We’re thrilled to offer this essential service to our customers, along with exclusive discounted pricing.”About cloudimgOur development team researches and develops solutions for automating IT infrastructure. We implement automated workflows and offer comprehensive technical aid to customers. We assist our users on their product development with the aid of removing the complexity of configuring, updating, and managing servers and software. For more information, visit www.cloudimg.co.uk About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, visit www.tuxcare.com

