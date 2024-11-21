Memorandums of Understanding signed during His Majesty the King’s State Visit to Singapore
SWEDEN, November 21 - The Swedish State Visit to Singapore 19-21 November 2024 by his Majesty The King, provides a unique opportunity to deepen existing collaborations and develop new areas of collaboration between Singapore and Sweden. During the visit, attention will be paid to several areas of collaboration, i.e. health, defence, energy, transport and civil aviation.
The Government is represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, State Secretary Håkan Jevrell from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and State Secretary Miriam Söderström from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs. Around 50 Swedish companies, government agencies and higher education institutions are taking part in the business delegation and the Singapore-Sweden Royal Business Forum, arranged by Business Sweden.
In connection with the Swedish State Visit, more than ten memorandums of understanding (MoU) have been concluded between our governments, government agencies, companies and universities.
On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony was held in connection with a meeting between His Majesty The King and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. During the ceremony, Singapore’s Minister for Health and Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs exchanged five signed MoUs between our countries in the areas of health, defence, energy, transport and civil aviation.
- A new MoU has been signed between our ministries of health to promote cooperation on innovation in health care.
- An amending agreement was signed last week between our ministries of defence, deepening an existing MoU from 1998 in the field of defence-related equipment.
- A new MoU on energy between the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise of Sweden and the Energy Market Authority of Singapore provides a framework for cooperation in the energy sector.
- A renewed MoU on transport cooperation was signed between the Swedish Transport Administration and the Land Transportation Authority of Singapore.
- An MoU on civil aviation has been signed between the Swedish Luftfartsverket and the Civil Aviation Authority Singapore.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.