Memorandums of Understanding signed during His Majesty the King’s State Visit to Singapore

SWEDEN, November 21 - The Swedish State Visit to Singapore 19-21 November 2024 by his Majesty The King, provides a unique opportunity to deepen existing collaborations and develop new areas of collaboration between Singapore and Sweden. During the visit, attention will be paid to several areas of collaboration, i.e. health, defence, energy, transport and civil aviation.

The Government is represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, State Secretary Håkan Jevrell from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and State Secretary Miriam Söderström from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs. Around 50 Swedish companies, government agencies and higher education institutions are taking part in the business delegation and the Singapore-Sweden Royal Business Forum, arranged by Business Sweden.

In connection with the Swedish State Visit, more than ten memorandums of understanding (MoU) have been concluded between our governments, government agencies, companies and universities.

On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony was held in connection with a meeting between His Majesty The King and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. During the ceremony, Singapore’s Minister for Health and Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs exchanged five signed MoUs between our countries in the areas of health, defence, energy, transport and civil aviation.