Sweden’s Prime Minister speaks to US President-elect Donald J. Trump

SWEDEN, November 21 - “On Monday, I spoke with President-elect Donald J. Trump. I congratulated him on his election victory, and we discussed security including our support for Ukraine, as well as trade and innovation. The United States is a nation of builders and makers – and so is Sweden. Sweden is the 10th largest investor in the United States, and our friendship dates all the way back to 1783, when Sweden became one of the first countries to recognize the United States as a sovereign nation. I look forward to further strengthening ties with the incoming administration,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

