Protege and Segmed Partner to Unlock Medical Imaging Data for AI/ML Development

Segmed and Protege Partnership

This collaboration will allow AI developers to leverage Segmed’s rich data resources on the Protege platform.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmed, the leader in providing real-world imaging data for health innovation announced a partnership with Protege, the platform for AI training data. This collaboration unlocks exciting possibilities for developers, enabling them to access Segmed’s data assets through the Protege platform to better contextualize the patient journey.

“Imaging data is critical for numerous AI applications being developed, from disease detection and prediction modeling to clinical trial recruitment,” said Bobby Samuels, CEO of Protege. “Through this partnership, Segmed’s world-class medical imaging data from top healthcare institutions will now be seamlessly accessible on Protege’s platform, empowering developers to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare AI.”

Segmed is committed to bringing diverse cohorts of medical imaging data to support AI development and advance clinical research, delivering rapid access to high-quality, diverse, and de-identified imaging studies, powered by best-in-class technology and sector expertise. The company’s large imaging data network includes leading US and international healthcare institutions that provide de-identified imaging data from heterogeneous and diverse patient populations.

“We are delighted to partner with Protege to enable AI developers to discover Segmed’s medical imaging data in a streamlined and compliant integration with other datasets,” said Jie Wu, Chief Data Officer and co-founder at Segmed. “Seamless access to multi-modal data is the starting point for building the most accurate AI models that will transform healthcare.”

--

About Protege

Protege is the platform for AI training data, enabling seamless and compliant data exchange. By empowering data holders and connecting them with AI developers, Protege supports the creation of thoughtful AI solutions. Learn more at www.withprotege.ai.

Media Contact: press@withprotege.ai

--

About Segmed

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life-sciences, health care and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development and enhancing global health care initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months, or even years. By partnering with thousands of health care locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need.

For more information about Segmed, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

Media Contact: press@segmed.ai

