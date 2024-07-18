Segmed Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Certification

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification Ensures Ongoing Information Security Management System (ISMS) Compliance

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification Ensures Ongoing Information Security Management System (ISMS) Compliance

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Segmed, Inc. is proud to announce its successful surveillance audit since receiving its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification — an internationally recognized standard of requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The independent assessment was performed by BARR Certifications, an ANAB-accredited auditing firm that serves as a trusted advisor to cloud-based and hybrid organizations worldwide aiming to build trust and resilience through cybersecurity compliance.

To obtain this gold standard in certification, a company must clearly demonstrate an ongoing, structured approach to data management.

“Given the ever-increasing importance of data security in today’s interconnected world, this is a major milestone for Segmed,” said Adam Koszek, CTO and cofounder at Segmed. “It cements our unwavering commitment to securing and protecting the data of our valued customers. We hope this certification inspires confidence and assures our customers and partners that we view data security as a top priority.”

"Achieving ISO certification reaffirms our commitment to data excellence and integrity," said Jie Wu, Chief Data Officer and cofounder at Segmed. "This milestone not only validates our rigorous processes and dedication to maintaining the highest standards but also assures our partners and clients of the utmost reliability and security in our data practices."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an ISMS, certifying that an organization has deep-rooted methodologies for business, people, and IT processes, along with an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security.

“Achieving and maintaining ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Segmed’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of information security,” said Steve Ryan, attest Services Manager and Head of Healthcare Services at BARR. “It is a pleasure to work with an organization that cares about data security and protection as much as we do.”

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of Segmed’s ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification report may email info@segmed.ai.

--

About Segmed, Inc.

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life-sciences, health care and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development and enhancing global health care initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months, or even years. By partnering with thousands of health care locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need. For more information about Segmed, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

About BARR

BARR is a cybersecurity compliance solutions provider specializing in companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. Learn more.