RYVER.AI and SEGMED Partner to Develop a Comprehensive AI Model for Synthetic Medical Image Generation

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYVER.AI, an innovator in synthetic data generation, and Segmed, a leading provider of diverse, real-world medical imaging data, are proud to announce their partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of medical imaging AI. Together, the two companies aim to develop a comprehensive AI model that will generate synthetic data based on real-world scans to provide a higher quality and broader range of medical images for training AI models. This collaboration is set to address a crucial gap in healthcare AI, providing the industry with the diverse data it needs to build more accurate, reliable, and inclusive AI systems.

In medical AI, the quality and diversity of the data used to train models are critical factors that determine their effectiveness. Most current datasets are limited, often skewed toward certain demographics, and lack the representation needed for comprehensive diagnostic models. By integrating RYVER.AI's generative AI capabilities with Segmed’s vast repository of real-world medical images, this partnership will expand the variety and quality of training data, making it possible to develop AI systems that can more accurately reflect real clinical environments.

A PARTNERSHIP FOR BETTER MEDICAL IMAGING AI

This collaboration will provide the medical AI community with an unprecedented volume of diagnostic-grade images, ensuring that developers have access to more complete datasets. RYVER.AI’s generative models will create synthetic images that fill gaps in underrepresented patient groups and medical conditions, while Segmed’s real-world data will anchor these models in the reality of clinical practice. Together, this enriched dataset will lead to the development of more robust AI models, capable of diagnosing diseases with greater precision and across a more diverse range of populations. This will lead to more accurate medical imaging tools that can assist radiologists and other healthcare professionals in identifying conditions more effectively, enhancing the quality of care across a wider spectrum of demographics and medical conditions.

The impact of this partnership extends beyond AI R&D to a wide array of stakeholders in the healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical companies, for example, will benefit greatly from this collaboration. The availability of high-quality medical images aims to enhance real-world evidence (RWE) studies, allowing for faster and more efficient clinical trials. By integrating real-world imaging data with AI-driven insights, pharmaceutical companies will be able to accelerate the development of new drugs and therapies, particularly in the realm of precision medicine.

LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTURE OF MEDICAL AI

The model that RYVER.AI and Segmed are developing aims to cover a broad range of imaging modalities, from X-rays and CT scans to MRIs, ensuring that the AI models trained using this data are as versatile as possible. This model will not only improve diagnostic accuracy but also help reduce biases in AI systems, making healthcare more equitable and inclusive for all patients.

"By joining forces with Segmed, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges in healthcare AI: the need for high-quality, diverse medical imaging data," said Jonas Ils, Co-Founder and CEO of RYVER.AI. "This partnership will also allow us to push the boundaries of AI-driven diagnostics, including the development of predictive models that can anticipate disease progression and improve early detection capabilities."

"Our partnership with RYVER.AI marks a significant step in advancing medical imaging AI. By combining synthetic and real-world data, we aim to create more accurate and inclusive AI models that reflect the diversity of patient populations,” said Martin Willemink, Co-founder and CEO of Segmed. “This collaboration is set to improve diagnostic tools and promote equitable healthcare, enhancing outcomes for patients worldwide."

JOIN OUR WEBINAR TO LEARN MORE

To explore the implications of this partnership and its impact on reducing bias in medical AI, RYVER.AI and Segmed will host a joint webinar titled “The Data Evolution: Tackling Bias in Medical AI with Synthetic Data” on the 5th of November. Experts from both companies will be joined by Geraldine McGinty MD, Professor for Clinical Radiology at Weill Cornell and former President of the American College of Radiology. The session will cover the limitations of current datasets, the importance of data diversity, and how synthetic data generation can transform medical diagnostics. Sign up here to not miss it.

ABOUT RYVER.AI

RYVER.AI is at the forefront of leveraging synthetic data to advance medical AI. The company's mission is to reduce bias in medical imaging datasets by generating high-quality synthetic radiology images. With models trained on diverse medical data, RYVER.AI helps ensure that AI systems perform reliably across all demographic groups, addressing the disparities present in current medical AI tools. RYVER.AI’s cutting-edge generative AI technology empowers medical AI teams to develop more accurate, inclusive, and robust diagnostic tools that can benefit patients worldwide.

For more information about RYVER.AI Synthetic Data, visit www.ryver.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @ryver-ai.

ABOUT SEGMED

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life-sciences, health care and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development and enhancing global health care initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months, or even years. By partnering with thousands of health care locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need.

For more information about Segmed, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

