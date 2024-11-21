LOCAL BUSINESS LEADER NAMED 'TOP EXECUTIVE' BY MARQUIS WHO’S WHO

COO of FHE Health Recognized for Leadership and Contributions in Healthcare

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rami Sleiman, MBA, CHC, who is Chief Operating Officer of the national behavioral health provider, FHE Health , has received the dual honor of being recognized as a “Top Executive” by Marquis Who’s Who and featured in a full-page article in the publication’s Fall 2024 newsletter. Founded in 1898, the publication is renowned for its professional biographies of the world’s most accomplished individuals. Candidates for its Top Executives series must pass a rigorous selection process to be listed. Sleiman is also Chief Business Officer of the start-up organization MindGlow Health, which will be providing online therapy and psychiatry services through its forthcoming behavioral health telehealth platform.Sleiman has served as COO at FHE Health since 2017. During this period, he was a finalist for the COVID-19 Response Award and the Excellence in Healthcare Award from the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.As COO, Sleiman oversees all agency departments, as well as corporate functions such as direct care operations, quality assurance, compliance, and risk management, licensure and accreditation, human resources, and revenue cycle management. Under his leadership, FHE Health has been honored for the past eight years as a “Top Workplace” by the Sun Sentinel.In previous roles at FHE Health, Sleiman served as Chief Compliance Officer (2015–2017), Assistant Director of Quality Assurance (2014–2015), and Quality Assurance Coordinator (2013–2014).He earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Trinity College and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University. He is also certified in Healthcare Compliance.Sleiman attributed his career success to his mentor, Sherief Abu-Moustafa, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of FHE Health. Sleiman also credited his faith and the support of his family.About FHE Health: FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

