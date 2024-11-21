Nebraska Supreme Court Welcomes Lawmakers, Focuses on Collaboration

Chief Justice Jeff Funke and the justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court hosted newly elected state senators in the judicial wing of the State Capitol, fostering collaboration between the legislative and judicial branches. Funke, who has served at the Capitol for over eight years but recently stepped into the role of Chief Justice, introduced himself as also being new to the job.

The justices outlined the administrative structure of the Judicial Branch, emphasizing its mission and operations. Chief Justice Funke highlighted plans to engage with senators directly, announcing that each will soon receive an invitation to participate in the Legislative-Judicial program at their local courthouses.

To further collaboration, Funke notified senators that he personally plans to visit their offices alongside State Court Administrator Corey Steel and Probation Administrator Deb Minardi. These visits will provide an opportunity to discuss senators’ views on judicial administration and programming.

The evening concluded with a special behind-the-scenes tour of the judicial wing, offering senators a closer look at the workings of Nebraska’s highest court.